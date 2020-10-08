Modi to give keynote address at Invest India Conference

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 17:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening.

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.

The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Canada

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 