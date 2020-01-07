PM speaks to Trump; states desire to deepen cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his desire to continue to work with the United States President Trump for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest on Tuesday.

While speaking to President Trump, PM Modi said that India-US relations have grown from "strength to strength" over the past few years. PM Modi also highlighted significant progress made in deepening strategic partnerships in the previous year.

The two world leaders conveyed New Year greetings and wished each other good health, prosperity, and success in the New Year.

President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.