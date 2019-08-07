PM to address nation at 4 pm on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a special broadcast by All India Radio at 4 pm on Thursday. He is expected to explain the government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

India scraps Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir | Follow live updates here

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.