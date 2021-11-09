Polling to fill 25 vacancies in Legislative Council of Karnataka to be held on December 10

The polling for the biennial elections to fill 25 vacancies in the legislative council of Karnataka will be held on December 10.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule of the polling to be held in 20 local authorities constituencies to fill 25 vacancies in the legislative council of the state. The vacancies will be created on January 5 next year due to the retirement of 25 members of the council.

The notification for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be issued on November 16 and the candidates will be allowed to file nominations till November 23. The nominations will be scrutinized on November 24, stated the EC, which set November 26 as the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The polling will be held on December 10 and the votes will be counted on December 14.

Also Read | BJP to hold Karnataka-level workshop on November 12, 13

The EC has asked the state's Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure implementation of the extant instructions for containment of the Covid-19 pandemic while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

The EC also announced that the polling for biennial elections to fill 11 vacancies in the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh will also be held on December 10. The vacancies were created due to the retirement of members on August 11 last. Besides, polling in nine local authorities constituencies to fill 12 vacancies in the Legislative Council of Telangana will also be held on December 10. The vacancies will be created due to the retirement of members on January 4 next year.

The polling for biennial elections in five local authorities constituencies to fill six vacancies in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra will also be held along with that in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the EC announced on Tuesday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: