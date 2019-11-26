Polls to elect ULB chairpersons to be held on Nov 26

Elections to the post of chairpersons of urban local bodies in Rajasthan, which went to poll recently, will be held on Tuesday.

Polls in 49 ULBs comprising three municipal corporations, 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities in 24 out of total 33 districts were held on November 16 and the results were announced last week.

Ward councillors will elect the chairpersons in 46 ULBs on Tuesday as chairpersons in three civic bodies have already been elected unopposed.

The election to the post of deputy chairperson will be held on Wednesday.

Of the total 49 ULBs which went to polls, the Congress got a clear majority in 20 ULBs and the BJP in six.