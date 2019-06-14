Post LS loss, AICC makes new appointments; not Rahul

In the first indication of Rahul Gandhi staying away from party responsibilities, the AICC on Friday notified fresh appointments to organisational posts, a task that is usually the preserve of the Congress President.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced the new appointments to the Congress Legislature Party in Maharashtra, which was due for a rejig after the resignation of Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

“The AICC has approved your proposal regarding the appointment of MLAs and MLCs to the following positions in the lower house and upper house of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Maharashtra Legislative Council,” read the letter Venugopal had written to Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Maharashtra.

The appointments to the Congress Legislature Party in Maharashtra were the first organisational nominations made by the AICC after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

On June 1, the Congress Party in Parliament (CPP) had elected Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson.

Earlier, all organisational appointments were made in the name of the Congress President.

“Hon'ble Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal for appointment of two office bearers in Punjab PCC as follows:,” read an appointment order dated April 25, 2019 issued by Venugopal.

Rahul had offered to resign as Congress President at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, owning up responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC had rejected Rahul's offer outright and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party organisation. However, Rahul has been adamant on relinquishing the top party post and has been selective in his meeting with party leaders.

“Rahulji was, is and will remain the Congress president. We have no doubt about it,” has been the refrain of Congress' chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala told to queries about the situation arising out of Rahul's insistence on stepping down.