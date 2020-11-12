Postmen to help central govt pensioners in submitting life certificates online: Govt

Postmen will now provide doorstep service to central government pensioners for submitting their life certificates online, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

It is a chargeable service and will be available to all the central government pensioners across the country, it said.

"In view of the current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificates while staying at home," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts & Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare: “Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman”, it said.

The facility to submit life certificates online through Jeevan Pramaan portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

Ever since, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has been leveraging technology year after year to make the system seamless and more and more convenient for the elderly pensioners, it said.

"This facility shall be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from bank account, etc. while sitting at home," the statement said.

IPPB is utilising its national network of over 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and gramin dak sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services, it said.

"As a result, a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through postman/ gramin dak sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches," the statement said.

In order to avail "doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate" through IPPB, pensioners can get detailed information on ippbonline.com, it said.

IPPB has customised its bank software and dovetailed the same with Jeevan Pramaan software of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and UIDAI, to provide DLC services at the doorstep of pensioners, the statement said.

"The process to avail doorstep service of DLC through IPPB can be viewed @youtube(Pension DOPPW) and on the Facebook page of D/o Pension & Pensioners Welfare," it said.