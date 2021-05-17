Pragya Thakur drinks cow urine every day to keep Covid-19 at bay

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Monday claimed that she has kept Covid-19 at bay because she consumes cow urine every day, as per multiple media reports.

"If we have urine from an Indian cow every day, then it cures lung infection of Covid. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have to take any medicine against coronavirus and I don't have coronavirus," Thakur is heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Incidentally, she was seen not wearing a mask in the video, where she is addressing a gathering.

Thakur had earlier appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day, which she believes will rid the world of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh claimed that drinking cow urine has protected him from Covid-19. His prescription was to "mix 50 ml cow urine with 100 ml water", which he claimed, also works as "superpower" medicine even in patients with heart disease. He said he has remained healthy using this even as he mingles with people most of the time.

Earlier, doctors warned against the practice of using cow dung and cow urine to ward off Covid-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases. "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against Covid-19, it is based entirely on belief," Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association, had told Reuters.