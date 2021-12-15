Prahlad Joshi attacks Farooq Abdullah, asks him to 'settle' in Pakistan

One day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah asked the Indian government to hold talks with Pakistan over a terrorism attack in Srinagar, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi attacked Abdullah asking him to "settle" in Pakistan.

"He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there," Joshi said.

He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/tJGYnYqYNT — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

On Monday, Farooq Abdullah asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan and find a way to bring peace in Kashmir, following a terror attack, which claimed the lives of three cops in Srinagar. The NC leader said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and come forward for dialogue.

