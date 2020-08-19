Pranab Mukherjee's health condition declines as he develops traits of lung infection, says hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health condition declining: Hospital

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 19 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 12:03 ist
Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined and he developed traits of lung infection according to the latest hospital statement on Wednesday. 

Mukherjee remains on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialist," the Army Hospital statement said.

Earlier in the day the former President's son, Abhijit Mukherjee Tweeted that his father was showing signs of improvement.

"My father is stable now. His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable. Positive signs of his improvement noticed," he said in the Tweet.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and he underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He also tested positive for coronavirus.

