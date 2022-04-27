Prashant Kishor wanted Priyanka as Cong chief: Report

Prashant Kishor wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress chief: Report

Kishor's second attempt in less than a year to join the Congress ended in a naught as both the parties were unable to iron out differences

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 11:19 ist
Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress and Prashant Kishor parted ways on Tuesday after hectic parleys for two weeks as the poll strategist declined to accept party chief Sonia Gandhi's invitation to join them.

While there were differences within the Congress over his induction, Kishor felt that the party needed "leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems more than him".

Kishor's second attempt in less than a year to join the Congress ended in a naught as both the parties were unable to iron out differences. Kishor reportedly wanted sweeping powers and a free hand in election management, but the party wanted a group of leaders to oversee the 2024 general elections.

Also Read — Why Prashant Kishor gave the Congress proposal a miss

The poll strategist also wanted structural reforms within the party including two different people as PM candidate and party chief. He wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead Congress, but party leaders wanted Rahul Gandhi to become the chief again, according to a report by The Times of India. 

After the Congress on Tuesday officially announced that Kishor will not be working for the party as he declined to be part of the empowered action group for the 2024 general elections, several party leaders toed the line. 

Also Read: More than me Congress needs leadership, collective will to fix deep rooted problems: Prashant Kishor

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that it is a decision taken at the national level and they are bound to abide by it. “Prasant Kishore had made valuable suggestions to strengthen the party at the national and state levels,” Shivakumar said. 

However, former minister Priyank Kharge said that Kishor not joining will not hurt, “but it would have been good to work with him”. “We strongly believe Kishor’s experience, though it would have helped the party, is not a loss as such. Congress has a history and its strengths to win an election with or without Kishore,” Kharge was quoted as saying in a report

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Prashant Kishor
D K Shivakumar
Priyank Kharge
India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 