President Murmu greets citizens on Goa Liberation Day

President Murmu greets citizens on Goa Liberation Day, says nation salutes armed forces for their valour

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 19 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 11:07 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens, especially the people of Goa on the state's Liberation Day and said the nation salutes its armed forces for their valour.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state by defeating the Portuguese in 1961.

Also Read: Good times: Goa govt expects 81 lakh tourists this season, on par with pre-pandemic time

"On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state," Murmu tweeted. 

