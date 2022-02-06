Previous regimes in UP only interested in looting: Modi

Previous regimes in Uttar Pradesh were only interested in looting the state, says Modi

He took a jibe at the SP, saying that 'people are seeing Lord Krishna in dreams' due to overwhelming support for BJP

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 06 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 15:54 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, saying those in power earlier were not concerned with faith or people's needs and their only agenda was to loot the state.

Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr days before the first phase of the state assembly polls, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that development will be the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections. "Those who were in power earlier were not concerned with faith or your needs. Their only agenda was to loot UP," the prime minister said.

Also Read — It's 90% vs 10% now, says Adityanath on UP polls

"The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public," he said.

Modi said people's blessings are with those who serve them by becoming their "sevak" (servant).

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he saw Lord Krishna in his dream, the prime minister said, "Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
BJP
SP
PM Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 