Previous regimes in Uttar Pradesh were only interested in looting the state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, saying those in power earlier were not concerned with faith or people's needs and their only agenda was to loot the state.

Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr days before the first phase of the state assembly polls, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that development will be the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections. "Those who were in power earlier were not concerned with faith or your needs. Their only agenda was to loot UP," the prime minister said.

"The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public," he said.

Modi said people's blessings are with those who serve them by becoming their "sevak" (servant).

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he saw Lord Krishna in his dream, the prime minister said, "Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams."

