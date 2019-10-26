Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over Central Vista plan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Modi government's plans to spend a fortune on redesigning the “already beautiful” Central Vista in the national capital.

Priyanka accused the Modi government of showering benefits on his friends by handing out redevelopment contracts to beautify the stretch from Parliament to India Gate and turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers.

“Contract awarded to a Gujarati company to beautify Delhi's most famous, beautiful and historic stretch from Parliament to India Gate. Cost to government: Rs 12,450 crore,” the AICC General Secretary said on Twitter.

She reminded that sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh have arrears to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore.

“BJP government has lost its senses,” Priyanka said adding that government was busy filling pockets of its friends at the cost of farmers.

“Beware of the day when the farmer of this country will rise... that day will come,” said Priyanka, who is tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

The government on Friday announced that it had selected Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design for the redevelopment of the Central Vista and build a common central secretariat for various ministries.