Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, according to ANI.

#WATCH | On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar pic.twitter.com/VapwQgyCWe — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.

Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa organised a rally in the city to commemorate the day and in support of Khalistan.

Tight security across Punjab has been observed with the radical outfit calling for Amritsar bandh.