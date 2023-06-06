Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 06 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 10:02 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, according to ANI.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.

Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa organised a rally in the city to commemorate the day and in support of Khalistan.

Tight security across Punjab has been observed with the radical outfit calling for Amritsar bandh.

 

