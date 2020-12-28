Probe agencies act only if there is a complaint against a person: BJP hits back at Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the BJP vis-à-vis a notice of the Enforcement Directorate against his wife, the saffron party hit back saying it wants to know what is worrying him.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar said that Raut’s family members must face the probe.

"Now, the probe agencies act only if there is a complaint or sufficient evidence against any person. I repeat, if you are not guilty, then why are you scared?" Fadnavis said.

"The allegations that he made against BJP are baseless," added Darekar.

"The central agencies are independent and the manner in which he (Raut) is linking it with the BJP is not appropriate," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

State Vice-President Kirit Somaiya asked Raut why he was not replying to serious questions like what was his relationship with HDIL and Praveen Raut, whether his family received Rs.54 lakhs from HDIL from the PMC Bank fraud money. “Will he return the money which rightfully belongs to PMC Bank depositors,” he said.