Protection of land, jobs for J&K locals would be ensured: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said protection of land and jobs for the locals would be ensured keeping in view the interest of the Union Territory.

Interacting with the councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here, he also said the non-implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments was hampering the complete empowerment of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) in the UT.

Replying to a query on domicile rights, the Lt Governor observed that the protection of land and jobs for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir would be ensured subject to certain exceptions keeping in view the interest of the UT.

He reiterated that the government is resolute to implement the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments that would provide solutions to many problems and would serve as a powerful tool for true self-government.

"Jammu and Kashmir has a Municipal Corporation Act 2000 but no rules have been framed under the said Act despite the lapse of so much time; this shows the lackadaisical approach on the part of the previous regimes," he added.

The Lt Governor assured the councillors that the government is working on granting the warrant of precedence on the lines of BDCs to the councillors of municipal corporations.

The Lt Governor asked the JMC functionaries to develop an innovative revenue generation model for the corporation.

The Councillors apprised the Lt Governor about a wide range of developmental issues of their respective wards including maintenance of roads, parks, playgrounds, sanitation etc.

They also raised the demands pertaining to the establishment of more Solid Waste Management plants, promotion of tourism sector, construction of flyovers at the busy roads like Talab Tillo & Amphalla-Janipur road to reduce the traffic congestion etc.

The Lt Governor advised the Councillors to reach out to the people and sensitise them about sanitation and maintain cleanliness around their surroundings.