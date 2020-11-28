Protest over Uttar Pradesh girl's 'abduction'

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  Nov 28 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 18:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

There were protests in a town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over the alleged abduction of a girl by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The student, who was allegedly abducted when she was on her way to tuition in Khatauli, was found at a railway station, an officer said.

Family members and locals had protested on Friday alleging abduction and demanding arrest of the suspect, according to the officer.

A case has been registered against Sameer under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage). The youth, who is around 20 years old, is absconding, the officer added.

