Public parks can't be used for cultural functions: NGT

The National Green Tribunal on Monday said public parks cannot be used for social, cultural, commercial, marriage, or other functions.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made this observation while hearing a plea against the allotment of space by the Delhi Development Authirity (DDA) to a temple in District Park here.

The NGT formed a committee and asked it to submit a report. The matter is listed for the next hearing on November 8.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident A K Malik against the allotment of an open park by DDA to Agrani Matri Mandir in District Park, Sector 14, Rohini.

The petitioner alleged that this has affected the right of the residents to open space and also created a source of noise pollution.

"Loudspeakers and DJs are played at full volume even after 10:00 pm. Commercial activities are also carried out in the form of holding functions. It is well settled that a public park cannot be used in the manner alleged in the application," the plea said.