Pulwama attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi attacks Opposition

Referring to a statement by a minister in Pakistan reportedly admitting that Pulwama attack was handiwork of the neighbouring country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised those who "questioned the sacrifice of soldiers" by making political statements after the attack in the country. He said that "politics played after the attack in the country is an example of to what extent can people go for their political interest."

Modi was speaking on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia in Narmada district that houses the "Statue of Unity." Modi said that he would never forget the incident in which brave soldiers sacrificed their lives."

The Prime Minister referred to a statement made by Pakistan's science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhary in Pakistan National Assembly where he termed the "Pulwama attack an achievement of Imran Khan government."

Without naming any individual or party in particular, Modi said that he would never forget the "kind of statements made on the incident" for "selfishness" by some people for their "political interest." Modi urged "such political parties to work in the interest of the security of the country and for the morale of our security forces."

Modi, who inaugurated 17 tourist facilities at the site of the world's tallest statue, also said that "some people have come out in support of terrorism which is a matter of concern for the whole world." He said that there is a need for all the countries, governments, religion to unite against terrorism.

Modi said that "unity of India is the power which keeps others on their toes. They want to make this diversity our only weakness." He said to identify such "forces and remain cautious." After this speech, Modi also spoke to probationary civil services officers through video conference. Later, he will be inaugurating the first seaplane service connecting Kevadia to Ahmedabad.

Without taking names, the PM said that "India's perspective and attitudes towards borders have changed... those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply." he said that "India is building hundreds of kilometers of roads, dozens of bridges and many tunnels on the borders... India is fully ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity."