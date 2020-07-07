Pvt hospitals asked to admit Covid-19 suspects without delay

In light of the rise in Covid-19 cases, Guardian Minister of Thane district Eknath Shinde has urged private hospitals to admit suspected patients and begin their treatment without delays, an official said on Tuesday.

Shinde made this appeal during a webinar with more than 1,000 doctors organised with the help of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter, the official said.

Instead of referring suspected coronavirus cases directly to dedicated Covid-19 treatment facilities, private hospitals must first admit such patients and begin treatment without any delays, the minister said.

Patients can be sent to dedicated Covid-19 hospitals once their test results come out positive for the infection and their condition stabilises, he said.

Expressing satisfaction that 50 physicians and seven intensivists will be providing their services through the IMA Thane, the minister urged more experts to come forward and serve at state government-run Covid-19 hospitals.