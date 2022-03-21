Qatar Airways diverts Delhi-Doha flight to Karachi after smoke indication in aircraft's cargo hold

A Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha passenger plane was diverted to Karachi on Monday after it declared an emergency due to indication of smoke in the cargo hold, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services, and passengers disembarked it in an orderly manner using stairs, it said in a statement.

The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha, the airline said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," it said.

Qatar Airways said its flight "QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold".

Watch the latest DH Videos here: