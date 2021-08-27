R K Singh urges union ministers, CMs to switch to EVs

R K Singh urges union ministers, CMs to switch to electric vehicles

Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 14:33 ist
Power Minister R K Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, Power Minister R K Singh has urged all union ministers and chief ministers to switch over to electric vehicles for all official purposes.

According to a power ministry statement, Singh has shot off letters to his union cabinet colleagues as well as all chief ministers in this regard.

The Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the government’s initiative on transformative mobility, as per the statement.

Also Read | 1,000 EV charging stations in Karnataka by December-end: V Sunil Kumar

The minister has also asked the union ministers and chief ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes, it said.

Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility, it added.

The initiative is part of ongoing "GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN" launched by the government to promote Electric Vehicles to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency etc.

India News
Electric Vehicles
R K Singh

