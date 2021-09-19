Rahul congratulates Channi on being picked as Punjab CM

Channi was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday

  • Sep 19 2021, 20:19 ist
Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after he was picked as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Gandhi tweeted.

