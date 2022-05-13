Rahul arrives in Udaipur for Cong's Chintan Shivir

Rahul Gandhi takes train to Udaipur to attend Congress' 3-day Chintan Shivir

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 07:30 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 07:30 ist
Rahul Gandhi eaves for the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, from Sarai Rohilla railway station, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday boarded a train for Udaipur from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station along with some other senior leaders of the party as he headed to the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir'.

Gandhi was greeted with flowers and slogans by party workers as he reached the railway station in the evening.

The former Congress chief was also welcomed by coolies at the Sarai Rohilla station and their delegation shared its concerns with him.

The Congress had booked two bogies of the train as many party leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, were travelling along with Gandhi in the train to attend the session from May 13 to May 15.

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

It will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Udaipur

What's Brewing

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

 