Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained by UP police enroute Hathras

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday as they set off on foot to meet the kin of the gang rape victim at Hathras, after being stopped near Greater Noida on the Agra Expressway.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed first at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border around noon where a sizeable crowd had gathered waving placards to support the Congress demand for resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of the gang rape case.

The convoy of vehicles ferrying Congress leaders made their way to Hathras about 200 km from here, but were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police near emerging suburb of Greater Noida, who then decided to walk down to meet the parents of the gang rape victim in their village 150 km away

The Gandhi siblings, with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla, Jitin Prasada, Deepender Hooda, Sushmita Dev, Ragini Nayak, Ajay Kumar Lallu and scores of party workers set off on foot with hundreds of policemen tailing them and requesting them to turn back.

“I want to meet the family. I can tell you nobody can stop me. Meeting the family is no crime,” Rahul told the media on Yamuna Expressway.

The Congress leaders were seen arguing with UP Police officers, telling them that Rahul alone would go to Hathras to meet the family as it would not violate the prohibitory orders in the town.

“The jungle raj in UP has crossed all limits. Law and order is not maintained through marketing and speeches. It is time to hold the chief minister accountable. The people need answers,” the AICC General Secretary said.

The Gandhi siblings have already condemned the BJP government for trying to cover up the heinous incident, over the delay in medical treatment of the victim and the forcible cremation by the state police in the small hours of Wednesday in the absence of the family.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government snatched away the rights of the family to perform the last rites and denied dignity to the dead,” Priyanka had said on Wednesday.

“There is no justice under your rule, injustice prevails everywhere. Yogi Adityanath should resign,” the Congress leader said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said that the nation would speak against the injustice meted out by the BJP government.