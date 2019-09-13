Railways removed flexi fare from Humsafar trains

The Railways has removed the flexi-fare scheme from its premium Humsafar trains due to low occupancy. The national transporter also decided to have sleeper coaches in these premium trains. At present, all 35 pairs of Humsafar trains have only AC-3 tier classes.

Started in 2016, Humsafar was meant to be trains of upgraded 3AC coaches. Its fare is 1.5 times the base fare of normal mail/express/ super-fast trains plus a dynamic variation of flexi.

“The tatkal ticket fares of the Humsafar trains have also been decreased. They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times,” said an official from the national transporter.

Tickets under current booking after the first charting will be sold with 10% discount on basic fare and other supplementary charges like all other trains.

The revised fare structure shall be implemented with effect from Advance Reservation Period, which will be January 14, 2019.

Earlier, the railways had removed the flexi fare in the select route of Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains which have low occupancy.