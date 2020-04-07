Rains in parts of Mysuru bring respite from heat

Parts of Mysuru city and surrounding areas received heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at around 11.30 pm on Monday.
The rain, which lasted for around one hour, brought respite from the sweltering heat. The weather remained overcast on Tuesday morning.
Periyapatna and parts of Mysuru district also experienced good rains.
Comments (+)
Coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15