Rains in parts of Mysuru bring respite from heat

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 11:32 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh)

Parts of Mysuru city and surrounding areas received heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at around 11.30 pm on Monday.

The rain, which lasted for around one hour, brought respite from the sweltering heat. The weather remained overcast on Tuesday morning. 

Periyapatna and parts of Mysuru district also experienced good rains.

 

