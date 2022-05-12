Rajiv Kumar to be next Chief Election Commissioner

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2022, 13:33 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 13:37 ist
Rajiv Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Thursday that Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner.

Kumar will take over the CEC post on May 15 as incumbent Sushil Chandra's term ends on May 14.

More to follow...

Election Commission
India News
Sushil Chandra
Election Commission of India

