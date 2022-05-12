Rajiv Kumar to be next Chief Election Commissioner

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Thursday that Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner.

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/QnFLRLiVPm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

Kumar will take over the CEC post on May 15 as incumbent Sushil Chandra's term ends on May 14.

