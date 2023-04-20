Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 13:10 ist
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said. 

India News
Rajnath Singh
Covid-19
Coronavirus

