Rajnath's tribute to WW2 martyrs at Kranji War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the World War-II.

Dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the Second World War, the memorial comprises the War Graves, the Memorial Walls, the State Cemetery and the Military Graves.

Malaya united with North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore in 1963 to become Malaysia. In 1965, Singapore was separated from the federation.

"Visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore today and paid tributes to those men and women who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Second World War. Deeply humbled by the undying spirit of valour and sacrifice of these brave men and women," Singh tweeted.

The defence minister arrived here on Monday night on a two-day visit.

On Tuesday, he held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat with a focus on ramping up bilateral defence and security cooperation. PTI SCY SCY