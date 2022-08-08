Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned sine die four days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 257th session.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house sine die four days ahead of schedule saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.
Generally, before adjourning the House sine die, the chair reads out the statistics about the business transacted in the house in detail.
The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.
