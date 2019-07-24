Rajya Sabha passes POCSO amendment bill

Rajya Sabha passes POCSO amendment bill

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2019, 19:26pm ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2019, 19:45pm ist
File Photo for representation

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including the death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

Now the bill would be sent to the Lok Sabha for its approval.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also provides for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to strengthen the POCSO Act to combat rising cases of child sex abuse. 

Rajya Sabha
Pocso act
Lok Sabha
DEATH PENALTY
Comments (+)
 