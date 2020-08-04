Ram Temple bhoomi pujan live: Ayodhya decked up ahead of groundbreaking ceremony

Ayodhya is decked up for the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Trust has invited 175 guests, who figure in a select list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Stay tuned for more updates.