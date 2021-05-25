Ramdev-IMA row turns murkier as Yoga Guru's supporters accuse IMA chief of supporting Christian conversion

The row between IMA and Yoga Guru Ramdev is back with a vengeance with Ramdev's supporters hitting out at the practitioners of modern medicines and taking veiled jibes at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, whose strong-worded letter forced Ramdev to withdraw his contentious remarks regarding Allopathy.

The charges flying on social media from the Yoga Guru's supporters vary from a Congress campaign to a Christian conspiracy behind what they call is the "attempt to silence" Ramdev.

What in particular raised many eyebrows was Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij taking to Twitter on Monday to announce that one lakh Coronil kits of Patanjali will be distributed free among coronavirus patients in the state, half of whose cost will be borne by Covid Relief Fund of Haryana government. A buoyed Ramdev said the central government as well as other state governments should come forward like the Haryana government for "freedom from Corona". In June last, Patanjali had clarified that they never said that Coronil kit was a cure for the Covid-19 outbreak and had described it as immunity building medicine.

The timing of Vij's announcement was not missed. A number of junior level leaders of BJP also followed suit. While the Yoga Guru bounced back raising 25 questions to practitioners of modern medicine, asking them if they have therapy for a large number of diseases, his aide Acharya Balkrishna hurled conversion charge on IMA president Johnrose Austin Jayalal, tweeting some reports related to it.

"Bravo, #IMA doctors and scientists! Evidence-based ayurvedic medicines and ancient yoga science appears pseudo science for you. However, to cure #Corona pandemic you do not trust your own progressive pathy, but show more faith on supra-fogey mind-set involving communal solicitation! Pity for such people, May God enlighten them!," Balkrishna tweeted, tagging a news item which claimed the IMA chief as saying that he sees IMA as a platform to spread the word of Jesus Christ. On Twitter, the hashtag #ShameOnIMAPresidentJayalal was trending.

Balkrishna further tweeted, "As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity, Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting Yogi Ramdev..."

Varun Puri, whose Twitter bio described him as State Executive Member of BJP, said, using the hashtag #India_With_Ramdev, "every one who talks of Hindu or Hindu culture is a target of Congress. Entire world today knows Ayurveda due to the efforts of Yogi Ramdev but Congress hates him."

Gaurav Goel from Chandigarh, whose Twitter profile says "BJP state spokesperson", tagged a website post to tweet, "now please understand why IMA is after Swami Ramdev. The IMA president wants to convert young medical students to Christianity. #ShameOnIMAPresidentJayalal"

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who wrote a strongly-worded letter telling Ramdev to "withdraw his objectionable statement" saying it had hurt the sentiments of the entire nation and insulted the "Corona warriors", was also panned on social media by Ramdev's supporters.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS carried out a protest against Ramdev on Tuesday evening, asserting that disrespect to Covid martyrs will not be tolerated.

Former MP Shahid Sidiqqui said, "All those who believe in Ramdev & think Allopathic has failed , should not get vaccinated, Let those who believe in doctors get vaccinated as there is huge shortage of vaccines due to the wrong policies of central govt."