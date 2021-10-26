Foreign envoys allowed to present credentials to Prez

Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its door for credential ceremonies of foreign envoys for first time after Covid-19

For the first time the Rashtrapati Bhavan opened its door for the foreign envoys to present credentials to the President after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic

Anirban Bhaumik
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 22:47 ist
Ambassador-designate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Peggy Frantzen meets the President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The new ambassadors of Israel, Egypt, Luxembourg and Slovenia to India presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Rashtrapati Bhavan opened its door for the foreign envoys to present credentials to the President after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The President has been accepting credentials from the newly appointed foreign envoys in virtual ceremonies since March 2020.

Naor Gilon, Israel’s new ambassador to India, is among the new foreign envoys, who presented the credentials to the President of India on Tuesday.

India-Israel friendship is based on shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present, Gilon said on Tuesday. “Next year in January, we will mark 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between our countries (Israel and India). I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years,” he said.

Peggy Frantzen, Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed and Mateja Vodeb Ghosh Ambassador, the new envoys of Luxembourg, Egypt and Slovenia to India, also presented their credentials to the President on Tuesday.

Kovind interacted with the four newly appointed foreign envoys separately and highlighted the close bonds that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with them, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

