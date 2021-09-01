RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank

RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank

The RBI said a scrutiny was carried out during February and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with Axis Bank

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 22:04 ist
A notice was issued to the bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Axis Bank Limited for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The RBI said a scrutiny was carried out during February and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with Axis Bank, and it was observed that the bank had "failed to comply" with directions contained in the Reserve Bank of India – KYC Direction, 2016.

"...the bank failed to monitor/carry out ongoing due diligence in the said account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer's business and risk profile," it said in a statement.

A notice was issued to the bank, advising it to show cause why the penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the directions.

After considering the reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI said it "came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of/non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated" and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

The RBI, however, added that the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RBI
Axis bank
KYC
India News
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 