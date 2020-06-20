Record 3,137 COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to 53K

Record 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 53,000; death toll mounts to 2,035

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2020, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 00:16 ist
Representative image/istock

For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said.

 

Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,877-- was recorded on June 18.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,035 and the total number of cases mounted to 53,116.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

 