Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hrs

Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours; death toll climbs to 3,867

PTI
PTI,
  • May 24 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 12:15 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP)

COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin. "Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners. 

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

 