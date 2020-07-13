Record spike of 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Record spike of 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, India's tally crosses 8.78 lakh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2020, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 10:56 ist
A worker sanitizes Durgiana Temple premises during the complete lockdown on weekend imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Amritsar, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 63.01 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for Covid-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi

