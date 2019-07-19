Recruitment drive for paramedical categories: Railway

The railways on Thursday said its largest recruitment drive for paramedical categories, including staff nurse and dietitians, will start from Friday.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held for recruitment to 1,923 posts from July 19 to July 21. On each day there will be three shifts, a statement said.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates will take the examination and it will be held in 345 centres in 107 towns/cities across the country, the statement said.

The questions of the test will be available in 15 different languages, including Kannada, English and Hindi.

Interestingly, female candidate outnumbers male candidates at 62%. Besides, 28 transgender candidates also applied for the job.