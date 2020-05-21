Refrain from mass gathering on Eid: Jama Masjid deputy Imam

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari on Thursday appealed to the people to refrain from any mass gathering, religious or celebratory, at any time during the holy month of Ramzaan, especially on Eid.

The initiative is aimed to ensure the health and safety of the people in the light of the pandemic and is aligned with the social distancing guidelines as mandated by the government, the deputy Shahi Imam said.

“As per the instructions issued by one of the largest mosques in India, each member of the community is advised to offer prayers for Jamat-ul-Vida and Eid al-Fitr from their homes as it will significantly help to alleviate the threat of viral transmission from spreading further, the deputy Imam said in a statement here.

He also asked the community to help those in need during this time of crisis as an integral part of the Islamic culture.

“We cannot allow any congregations in courtyards and parks as it will expose people to an increased risk of contracting the virus. Hence, we urge you to offer holy prayers of Jamat-ul-Vida, Namaz-e-Eid from your homes,” the deputy imam said.