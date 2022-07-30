Religious animosity affects entire nation; cooperation, unity needed to counter it: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said some people try to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology, which affects the entire country and everyone, especially religious leaders, will have to work together to counter this.

Doval also said efforts are required to clear misunderstandings and make all the religious bodies in the country feel that they are an integral part of it.

The NSA made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders at an interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.

"Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion, which adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally. We cannot be a mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel a part of India. In this, we sail and sink together," he said.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to "ban organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI)" and other such fronts that have been "indulging in anti-national activities".

The resolution also said targeting any god, goddess or prophet during discussions or debate by anyone should be condemned and dealt with in accordance with law.

Doval said there is a need to reach out to everyone, include them in the fight against radical forces and tell them that there is no place for hatred and agitation against any religion in India.

"There is a need to create an emotion that we will not let the unity of the country be compromised. We have to inculcate a belief in everyone's heart that each Indian is safe here. We have to be organised, we have to raise our voice and rectify the mistakes," he said.

Doval told the religious leaders that they have to play a major role in improving the atmosphere in the country.

"Every religion has contributed to the growth of the country. We have to think what kind of India we will give to our future generations. You (religious leaders) have bigger responsibilities to shoulder," he said.

The aim of the conference was to have discussions among the representatives of different faiths about the "growing religious intolerance" in India.

The resolution passed by the conference proposed to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace, harmony and fight against radical forces.

"Organisations like the PFI and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities, pursuing a divisive agenda and creating discord amongst our citizens, must be banned and action should be initiated against them as per the law of the land," the resolution read.