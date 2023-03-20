Remarks on PM: SC extends Khera's bail till April 10

Remarks on PM: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends bail till Apr 10

Khera, whose interim bail was extended till April 10, will have to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction in Lucknow

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:49 ist
Congress leader Pawan Khera. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court Monday clubbed three FIRs lodged against Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transferred them to the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Extending the interim bail till April 10, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the facts that three FIRs were lodged against Khera.

Out of the three FIRs, two were lodged at the Cantonment police station in Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The third FIR was lodged in Assam.

The apex court bench directed that the three FIRs stand transferred to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Khera, whose interim bail was extended till April 10, will have to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction in Lucknow to seek regular bail in the matter.

The apex court, from time to time, had been extending the interim bail of Khera who was arrested by the Assam Police on February 23 in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from the Delhi airport after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur. He obtained bail from a magisterial court here on February 23 after the CJI-led bench granted him interim bail during an urgent hearing earlier in the day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pawan Khera
India News
Supreme Court
Congress
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 