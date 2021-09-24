Remove PM's photo from footer of official emails: SC tells National Informatics Centre

The Supreme Court has removed a banner of the Union government and a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the footer of its official e-mails.

It was stated that the photograph of Prime Minister Modi along with a slogan — "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas" — was appended at the foot of the official email. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) was directed by the apex court to use a picture of the SC instead.

"Late last evening, it was brought to the notice of the SC registry that the official emails were carrying an image as footer which had no connection whatsoever with the functioning of the judiciary. The NIC which provides email services to the apex court, was directed to drop that image," an official said.

The NIC has complied with the direction and has changed the picture at the footer to that of the top court. Some of the lawyers had lodged a complaint in this regard.

