Replace 'crocodile tears' with 'Kejriwal tears': SAD chief

  Dec 02 2020
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party President Sukhbir Singh Badal (R). Credit: AFP Photo

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of stabbing farmers in the back by implementing the farm laws.

Accusing Delhi CM of having “fake” sympathy for farmers, Badal also suggested changing the term “crocodile tears” to “Kejriwal tears”.

“This is not just political dishonesty in the extreme but also an inhuman betrayal of the simple-hearted and trusting farmers,” said Badal in a statement here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said he and the farmers have been shocked to learn that Kejriwal had already implemented the Centre's “anti-farmer” laws and even issued a gazette notification in this regard.

“Even a crocodile would have a thing or two to learn from Kejriwal about how to shed fake tears. In fact, the idiom about crocodile tears will have to be changed now to 'Kejriwal tears'," he alleged.

Stating that the “latest betrayal” of Kejriwal has “exposed” him as well as the AAP, Badal said the Delhi Chief Minister should withdraw the gazette notification immediately.

“Kejriwal should also announce that the Delhi government will not implement the three agri laws and will ensure assured government marketing at minimum support price,” he said.

The Delhi government has notified one of the three laws. 

