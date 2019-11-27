Review petition against Ayodhya verdict ready: AIMPLB

The draft of the review petition challenging that recent supreme court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits was ''ready'' and the petition would be filed in the apex court next week.

Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of the Muslims in the country, Zafaryab Jilani said on Wednesday that the decision of the Sunni Central Waqf Board not to go for review would not have any impact on their petitions.

''The Sunni Board's decision does not change anything... . the other plaintiffs are well within their right to approach the supreme court with review petitions,'' he added.

Jilani rejected the contention that the Muslims were against filing of the review petitions. ''Those claiming so should hold meetings of the common Muslims in any town to gauge the feelings of the community,'' he remarked.

The Sunni Board, in its meeting here on Tuesday, had decided not to file a review petition though it remained undecided on the offer of five acre land in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque..

The AIMPLB, which had also held a meeting of its working committee recently, said that there were ''several apparent errors in the verdict'' and therefore it should be challenged. It also rejected the offer of the land saying that the 'Shariat' (Islamic Law) did not permit transfer or exchange of the 'Mosque' land.

Jilani had earlier claimed that four of the six Muslim plaintiffs had given their nod to file the review petition.