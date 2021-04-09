RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid +ve, hospitalised

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Bhagwat has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said

  • Apr 09 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 23:59 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

He is under observation, they said.

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection. 

