RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur. — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

He is under observation, they said.

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.