SC closes plea seeking ban on video-calling app Zoom

SC closes petition seeking ban on video-calling app Zoom

The petition was filed by homemaker Harsh Chugh, who had sought a ban on the use of Zoom for official and personal purposes

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 19:47 ist
The top court also declined to entertain an intervention application to place the additional documents in the matter. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a PIL seeking a ban on the use of the Zoom application over security and privacy concerns.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh noted a submission by senior advocate Arvind Datar that the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had found nothing wrong in the usage of the application.

The counsel also asked when there is nothing wrong in using Zoom, why only it should be targetted and not WebEx etc.

The petition was filed by homemaker Harsh Chugh, who had sought a ban on the use of Zoom for official and personal purposes, claiming the software gave rise to several privacy and security concerns.

Upon hearing the counsel, the top court also declined to entertain an intervention application to place the additional documents in the matter.  

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the government had issued certain notifications that Zoom shouldn't be used. The counsel further said that let the government say that Zoom is good to use.

The bench said it has considered the minutes of the meeting of the National Security Council Secretariat held in December 2020, regarding the security features of Zoom and nothing survived in the petition in view of this document.

The plea had also sought directions to the government to carry out an exhaustive technical study into the security threats posed by the use of the app.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Zoom
India News
Privacy

What's Brewing

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 