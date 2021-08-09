SC denies to halt CCI probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with the Competition Commission of India investigation against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged competition law violations.
The apex court extended the time by four weeks for the companies to join the investigation.
More to follow...
